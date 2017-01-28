Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Un De Sceaux

Un De Sceaux's jumping won the day

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

Un De Sceaux superb in Clarence House victory

 By Mark Scully 1:50PM 28 JAN 2017 

Report: Cheltenham, Saturday

Spectra Cyber Security Solutions Clarence House Chase (Grade 1) 2m62y, 5yo+

UN DE SCEAUX soared to a superb victory in a race delayed by seven days and relocated from Ascot to Cheltenham.

At the scene of his 2015 Racing Post Arkle victory, Un De Sceaux jumped exuberantly as he took over from Special Tiara five fences from home and scored in dominant style.

Un De Sceaux returned the 1-2 favourite, as Uxizandre ran a fine race on his first start in almost two years to finish five lengths away in second, having been sent off at 12-1.

More to follow . . .

 
News Archive

Search