Un De Sceaux's jumping won the day PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Un De Sceaux superb in Clarence House victory



Report: Cheltenham, Saturday

Spectra Cyber Security Solutions Clarence House Chase (Grade 1) 2m62y, 5yo+

UN DE SCEAUX soared to a superb victory in a race delayed by seven days and relocated from Ascot to Cheltenham.

At the scene of his 2015 Racing Post Arkle victory, Un De Sceaux jumped exuberantly as he took over from Special Tiara five fences from home and scored in dominant style.

Un De Sceaux returned the 1-2 favourite, as Uxizandre ran a fine race on his first start in almost two years to finish five lengths away in second, having been sent off at 12-1.

More to follow . . .