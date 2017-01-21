Cheltenham: will host the Clarence House Chase next week PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Cheltenham switch for Clarence House Chase

THE Clarence House Chase will form part of a bumper card at Cheltenham next Saturday after the BHA confirmed the race would be switched following the cancellation of Ascot.

The Grade 1 had been due to be the feature race at Ascot on Saturday but the meeting fell victim to the frost prompting the BHA to take action.

An update from the BHA on Twitter said: "Following cancellation of racing at Ascot today, BHA can confirm that the Clarence House Chase will be run at Cheltenham on 28 Jan."

Additionally, the OLBG Mares' Hurdle which had been due to take place on the same Ascot card will now take place at Huntingdon next Friday. Both races will have fresh entries closing on Tuesday.

On Friday trainer Gary Moore, who was due to saddle Ar Mad in the Clarence House Chase, voiced his disapproval at the intended switch from Ascot to Cheltenham .

He said: "The BHA rang me this morning and asked if I would like the Clarence House to go to Cheltenham. I definitely wouldn't want that. It's not a fair track or a conventional racecourse. I suggested Sandown the following Saturday.

"If they run the race at Cheltenham I think they might get only two or three runners. I'd say it's unlikely we'd be one of them."

The fixture at Cheltenham next weekend is due to begin at noon.