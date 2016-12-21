Big Buck's: a multiple winner of the World Hurdle at Cheltenham PICTURE: Getty Images

SUN BETS has been revealed as the new sponsor of the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The race reverts to its original name after being called the World Hurdle since 2004, when Ladbrokes came on board as the backer. Having not signed up to British racing's authorised betting partner policy, the bookmaker was effectively ineligible to continue their sponsorship.

The subsequent deal between Cheltenham and Sun Bets has been signed for an initial three-year period.

Sun Bets' sponsorship portfolio also includes the all-weather championships that culminate on Good Friday.

Tim Reynolds, Sun Bets' head of PR, said: "As an authorised betting partner we are delighted to welcome the opportunity to be associated with the Cheltenham Festival and sponsor a race as prestigious as the Stayers' Hurdle.

"We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Cheltenham, which further cements our commitment to British racing."

'Hugely rewarding'

The feature on the third day of the festival, the three-mile contest has been won by many of the great staying hurdlers, for example Big Buck's, who won four consecutive renewals from 2009, and three-time scorer Inglis Drever.

Last season's impressive winner was this term's Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup ante-post favourite Thistlecrack.

Cheltenham boss Ian Renton said: "I'm sure that Sun Bets will find sponsorship of the Stayers' Hurdle hugely rewarding and we look forward to many successful runnings under the Sun Bets' banner."