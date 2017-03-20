A gentleman in a blue shirt gatecrashes the celebrations PICTURE: Getty Images

Security review promised after party is gatecrashed

CHELTENHAM has vowed to review its security procedures after an intruder was photographed helping lead Gold Cup hero Sizing John into the winner's enclosure.

The man is no stranger to gatecrashing the sport's defining moments, having wangled his way into Collier Bay's Champion Hurdle celebrations in 1996 and appearing next to Frankel after the legend's last race in the 2012 Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Collier Bay's trainer Jim Old said on Saturday: "He was in our picture of Collier Bay coming back in all those years ago and I don't know why somebody hasn't spotted it.

"He was doing it everywhere for years but I haven't noticed him as much recently and I know nothing more than that."

The prospect of an intruder gaining such close access to racing's biggest equine stars, worth staggering amounts of money, without permission is disconcerting for the sport and Cheltenham has launched an investigation into the incident.

"It came to our attention having seen the front page of today's Racing Post," said the track's boss Ian Renton on Saturday. "We understand he does have 'previous' and we're looking into it and seeing what action needs to be taken.

"Everything we do at the festival we continue to review. The security around the winner's enclosure and the parade ring as a whole has worked exceptionally well, but there are obviously blips, which we have seen on this occasion."

Racing is not the first sport to suffer from an unwanted interloper - and the man in Saturday's Racing Post front page picture is certainly not the only current gatecrasher - with one of the most famous of this bizarre breed being Karl Power, who gatecrashed Manchester United's pre-match photo before a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich in 2001.

The prankster also gained notoriety by walking out to bat for England against Australia at Headingley, got on the winner's podium at Silverstone, and went out onto centre court at Wimbledon.