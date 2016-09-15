Racing returns to Cheltenham on October 21 PICTURE: Hugh Routledge

Cheltenham not worried by travellers on land

CHELTENHAM insists it is unconcerned by the presence of a large group of travellers who set up camp on racecourse land on Wednesday evening, with Jockey Club Racecourses having begun legal proceedings to remove the group from the premises.

Despite attempts from racecourse staff to prevent their entry, the travellers are refusing to move. The group set up on land used regularly as a car park including for their first race meeting of the season on October 21. Police were called to the premises on Wednesday morning.

Sophia Dale, communications manager for the south west region at Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We are not worried by their presence. The necessary legal action is being taken against them and the police are aware. However, it is not a police issue and is a matter for the racecourse to deal with. They are refusing to leave but in our experience they should be gone within five working days."

This is not the first time that travellers have made their way onto racecourse grounds. Earlier this summer what is believed to be a different group was removed from the racecourse within five working days following legal action.