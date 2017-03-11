Cheltenham Festival: pointers from the

latest preview night

London Racing Club Cheltenham Festival Preview

Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London SW7, March 9

The panel's £50 Star Sports charity bets:

Lydia Hislop Djakadam (Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, 9-2)

Phil Smith Ireland (BetBright Prestbury Cup, best price 4-1)

Matt Tombs Squouateur (Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase, 11-1)

Lee Mottershead Ivanovich Gorbatov (Randox Health County Hurdle, 14-1)

The key quotes

"If you're looking for a really wild one, Glaring could run a big race."

Lydia Hislop likes a 66-1 shot in the festival opener, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

"It wouldn't be at the back of my mind. It would be at the front of my mind."

Matt Tombs makes clear he is worried about whether Might Bite's horrible Kempton fall could impact on his performance in the RSA Chase

"The cross-country races are a great betting medium. They go round and round in ever-decreasing circles and weight tends not to be a huge factor. I think Urgent De Gregaine will confirm the January form."

Matt Tombs predicts a French winner on Wednesday

"I'm with Yorkhill but partly because I don't fancy anything else in the race."

Qualified support for the JLT Novices' Chase market leader from Matt Tombs

"I think on drying ground Un De Sceaux's jumping isn't that good. I would be against him for stamina reasons as well."

Lydia Hislop is not tempted to back the Ryanair Chase favourite

"Altior at 1-3. Watch the race. Douvan at 1-3. Watch the race. Unowhatimeanharry at 5-4. Now that's interesting. For me 5-4 is an absolute steal."

Head of handicapping Phil Smith reckons the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle is an attractive price

"If you give Philip Hobbs a top horse you know he'll have him spot on for the big day. I think in Defi Du Seuil he has a very good horse."

Phil Smith is a fan of the JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite and his trainer

"OMG!"

Lydia Hislop responds to Star Sports' Martin Chapman suggesting Djakadam may have insufficient stamina to win the Gold Cup

"OMG!"

Lydia Hislop responds to Martin Chapman tipping Champagne West to win the Gold Cup

"To me it's obvious – Djakadam."

Lydia Hislop reveals her tip for the festival highlight