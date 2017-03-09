Cheltenham Festival: pointers from the

latest preview night

Cheltenham Festival Preview Evening

The City Sports Pub & Grill, London EC3, March 8

The panel's £50 Paddy Power charity bets:

Tony Calvin Sir Valentino without Douvan, each-way (Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, best price 8-1)

Rory Delargy Henri Parry Morgan (Ultima Handicap Chase, best price 16-1)

Liam Dye Southfield Royale, each-way (Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase, best price 12-1)

Adrian Heskin The Worlds End, each-way (Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, best price 14-1)

The key quotes

"There are so many bookmakers' offers around, you'll struggle to lose your money."

Rory Delargy gees up punters for the festival opener, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

"We've analysed Altior versus Douvan on our ratings and Altior actually comes out on top. That's for next year, hopefully."

Liam Dye is already whetting the appetite for Cheltenham 2018

"Mark Walsh is top class."

Adrian Heskin has no concerns about his fellow jockey handling the pressure of some high-profile rides

"I don't often listen to trainers but Gordon Elliott rates Death Duty higher than Don Cossack as the same stage of their careers so he must have an exceptional chance."

Rory Delargy on the Albert Bartlett favourite

"Neon Wolf is hugely impressive. I rode him work round Punchestown before he won his point-to-point and he's a star in the making."

Glowing praise from Adrian Heskin

"Djakadam is the likeliest winner but I've been backing Smad Place at massive win and place prices - he went off 10-1 for this last year."

Tony Calvin likes an outsider in the Timico Gold Cup

"Put 'em on, Tone!"

The demand from the crowd as Tony Calvin shows off one of the auction lots, a pair of signed breeches worn by Aidan Coleman. Calvin obliges, wearing the breeches as a hat



