Cheltenham Festival: Dublin preview pointers

Cheltenham Festival preview night

Kettles Country House, Swords, County Dublin, March 1



The panel's picks

Davy Russell: Unowhatimeanharry (Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle)

Jack Kennedy: Death Duty (Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle)

Mark Winstanley: Beware The Bear (National Hunt Chase)

Andrew McNamara: Charbel without Altior (Racing Post Arkle)

Brian Flanagan Coney Island (JLT Novices' Chase)

Gavin Cromwell Death Duty (Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle)

Rob Catterson Yorkhill (JLT Novices' Chase)

Denis Kirwan Defi Du Seuil (JCB Triumph Hurdle)

Key quotes



"They would be off their heads not to run him in the Coral Cup with just 10st 13lb."

Davy Russell tells Nigel Twiston-Davies where Ballyandy should be going

"Altior will win, Royal Caviar will be second and I fancy the ambulance for the tricast."

The Couch has the 1-2-3 sorted in the Racing Post Arkle

"He's big and thick. Ruby's ride on him in last year's Neptune was the best of the year."

Andrew McNamara less than convinced by Yorkhill

"Death Duty is definitely going to the Albert Bartlett. He is not slow but he stays and I cannot see anything beating him."

Jack Kennedy with some glowing praise for the horse he won a Grade 1 on in January

"Unowhatimeanharry is just as far ahead of these as Douvan is in the Queen Mother. Of all the favourites over the week, he's the best value."

Andrew McNamara

"Melon is our biggest loser of the week. Some are on at 33-1."

Paddy Power's Rob Catterson

"Whisper is a lovely horse and I am absolutely mad about him."

Davy Russell loud and clear message about Whisper's RSA prospects

Do not miss David Jennings with his full reaction from the preview night in Friday's Racing Post