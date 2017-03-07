Nicky Henderson: will run Claimantakinforgan instead PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Henderson rules Daphne Du Clos out of Bumper



DAPHNE DU CLOS, second favourite for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, will miss the race trainer Nicky Henderson has disclosed.

The four-year-old filly leaped out of the pack and to the head of affairs when running out an easy three and a quarter length winner of the same Newbury bumper on Super Saturday Ballyandy claimed en route to festival glory last year.

"We've simply decided that she's not going to cope with it, and she'll sit still for a while now," explained Henderson. "We're going to run Claimantakinforgan in the race."

As a four-year-old and a filly Daphne Du Clos would have been in receipt of over a stone and consequently she was no bigger than 8-1, and as short as 6-1 in a place, for the festival Grade 1.

Daphne Du Clos becomes the latest in a long line of festival fancies ruled out, joining stablemate Sprinter Sacre, the Willie Mullins-trained battalion of Faugheen, Annie Power, Min and Getabird, and King George winner Thistlecrack.