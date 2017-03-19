Search our News Archive

CHASE THE SPUD

Chase The Spud on his way to victory in the Midlands Grand National

  PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)  

Chase The Spud stars as
two tickets land Scoop6

 By Andrew Scutts 4:45PM 18 MAR 2017 

CHASE THE SPUD would not have appealed to everyone but the 11-1 shot showed incredible stamina to land the Betfred Midlands Grand National and in the process enabled a pair of anonymous Scoop6 players share the £614,245 win fund.

One of the winners was a straight £2 line, with both tickets worth £307,122.50 - along with the chance to land a further £230,572 if successful in picking the winner of next Saturday’s bonus race.

Totepool spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “After a fruitless Cheltenham Festival for Scoop6 punters two ticket holders are celebrating a £307,122.50 windfall after Paddy Brennan’s never-say-die ride on Chase The Spud.

"Congratulations to the winners and best of luck in adding the bonus fund next Saturday.”

Saturday’s turnover reached £307,504, while there were 90 winners of the £59.50 place fund.

Ticket breakdown
Win Fund units left after leg 1: 9,693
Win Fund units left after leg 2: 5,765
Win Fund units left after leg 3: 1,032            
Win Fund units left after leg 4: 241          
Win Fund units left after leg 5: 41
Win Fund units left after leg 6: 2

 
