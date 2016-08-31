Charlie Appleby (left): set to take six horses to the Spring Carnival PICTURE: Getty Images

Appleby: Scottish is ideal type for Caulfield Cup

NEWMARKET trainer Charlie Appleby has revealed plans to take six horses to Melbourne for the Spring Carnival, headlined by Cox Plate hope Tryster and Melbourne and Caulfield Cup entry Scottish.

Appleby signalled his intent to make the trip with recent Group 3 Betfred Mobile Strensall Stakes scorer Scottish allocated 54.5kg for the $3 million Caulfield Cup on Wednesday.

The son of Teofilo is a best-priced 40-1 chance with Coral and William Hill to land the Melbourne Cup at Flemington on November 1 and 25-1 with bet365 to win the Caulfield Cup on October 15.

Appleby said: "I'm happy with that weight - Scottish is an adaptable horse with a high cruising speed. He'll be ideal for Caulfield."

Other races targeted

As well as Scottish, Appleby has four other horses nominated for the Melbourne Cup with Second Wave, Oceanographer, Qewy and Francis Of Assisi among the entries - and they will all head down under with plans to also tackle races at Moonee Valley, Geelong and Bendigo in a bid to increase his Melbourne Cup squad.

John Ferguson, chief executive and racing manager for Godolphin, told Racing.com: "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed would love to win the Melbourne Cup - he has gone close to winning several times. But, he is also interested in targeting other races during the Melbourne Spring Carnival and we believe we have a team of suitable horses for those races."

Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor also has nominated five horses for the Melbourne Cup although Beautiful Romance, Elite Army, Important Message, Secret Number and Sky Hunter will all run again in the UK before a decision is made as to whether they make the journey.

Rhodos forced to Czech back

It was also revealed on Thursday morning that last minute approaches to the Australian government were unsuccessful in an attempt for the first horse from the Czech Republic to possibly run in this year's Melbourne Cup.

Trip To Rhodos, trained by Pavel Tuma, was not permitted to be shipped with other international horses to Melbourne next month - with the Australian government not having an agreement with the Czech Republic to import horses to Australia.

The seven-year-old won the Listed Coppa D'Oro at San Siro, Italy in May and most recently finished third behind Hughie Morrison's Nearly Caught in the Group 2 Darley Prix Kergorlay at Deauville last month.