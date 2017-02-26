Charli Parcs sprints clear of Master Blueyes to win on his British debut at Kempton in December PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Charli out to answer festival conundrum

NICKY HENDERSON steers Charli Parcs along a very familiar path hoping the highly regarded four-year-old can make a compelling case for inclusion in JP McManus's JCB Triumph Hurdle challenge in Saturday's Adonis at Kempton.

The second favourite for the juvenile hurdling crown missed an opportunity to run on trials day at Cheltenham when he was a late withdrawal due to unsuitable ground from a race in which he was declared to take on Triumph Hurdle favourite Defi Du Seuil, who is also in McManus ownership.

In the last ten years Henderson has won the Adonis with future champions Punjabi and Binocular, as well as saddling Soldatino to take the contest en route to winning the Triumph in 2010.

Because of Defi Du Seuil's position at the head of the Triumph market, and the fact Henderson ran McManus's Binocular in the Supreme as a juvenile, Charli Parcs is also third in the betting for the opening race of the festival.

Charli Parcs, bought for €250,000 after winning his sole start in France, showed an impressive turn of foot to win over course and distance in December and eight-length runner-up Master Blueyes, in opposition again, has since got off the mark at Ludlow.

"Charli Parcs is a lovely horse," said Henderson. "He does everything right, he had done before Kempton, when he did what I hoped he would. I hope he can do it again."

Master Blueyes reopposing

The Adonis has a very good pedigree and Soldatino aside has also been won by future Triumph winners Zarkandar and Penzance. The latter's trainer Alan King is represented this year by Master Blueyes and Fidux and said: "I was thinking of giving Cheltenham a miss with Master Blueyes and keeping him back for Aintree.

"But he bounced back so well after winning at Ludlow a fortnight ago we've decided to test the water with him here. Fidux won his first two races and wasn't disgraced though beaten next time at Musselburgh."