Golden Horn lands the 2015 Arc at Longchamp, which will not now host the race again until October 2018 PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arc to stay away from Longchamp in 2017

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be staged at a alternative home for a second time in October 2017 - with 2016 host Chantilly the likely choice - after France Galop's administrative council accepted on Monday that the timeframe for the redevelopment of Longchamp was too tight for the race to return to its traditional venue as planned.

As reported in the Racing Post last month, the governing body's executive branch have harboured serious doubts about the feasibility of staging the 2017 Arc at Longchamp, ever since new appointments were made in the wake of the return of Edouard de Rothschild to the role of president last November.

With builders Bouygues not due to hand over the keys until September 21 - less than a fortnight before the Arc - the pressure of staging the race and welcoming 60,000 spectators to a completely untried venue has been deemed too great.

The committee were told that building work is currently proceeding to schedule.

This year's Arc on October 2 will be the first at Chantilly in its history and will be run in front of a reduced capacity of 40,000 people.

The final decision to award the 2017 Arc to Chantilly will only be ratified once the council has had the chance to absorb what happens this year, though the course remains the strong favourite.