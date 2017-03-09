Our Channel (yellow): went to St Moritz but was unable to run PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Channel out for second win in curtain-raiser

5.45 Kempton

OUR CHANNEL bids to repeat his success of a year ago in the opener, which has attracted only six runners despite being easily the day's most valuable prize, with £19,000 on offer.

RELATED LINKS 5.45 Kempton card

The topweight, who joined Jamie Osborne from William Haggas late last year, has been through a few hoops since scoring 12 months ago, most recently in Switzerland last month where he was unable to run when racing was abandoned at St Moritz for safety reasons.

Another runner not long back from his travels is Manson, who was last seen when a close seventh in a Group 3 on the turf at Meydan last month.

Roll of honour

There have been some high-class winners of this, notably Tryster, who went on to land the Group 3 Winter Derby in 2015.

What they say

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Our Channel

You could say he's been altitude training, as we sent him to St Moritz but he was unable to run. That could be a benefit, but on the other hand he spent four days in a horsebox. It looks as weak a race for the money as any trainer could have hoped for, and if you ignore his last run he sets the standard. He'll run his usual race and we know he likes the track.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Manson

We took him out to Dubai but he missed the cut for all the handicaps, so we were forced into running him in a Group 3 in which he ran well despite there being no pace on. We thought they'd put him up for that but they didn't, so we brought him back. As you'd expect, he looks fantastic after six weeks out there. We expect him to go close.

Tony Carroll, trainer of Captain Cat

Although he's not won over a mile and a quarter before he has run well over it against better horses, so we're giving it another go. We're probably going to the Lincoln with him after this and wanted to get a run into him beforehand.

Sylvester Kirk, trainer of Allumage

She's been a long-term project as she's had nearly two years off with injury, so she'll come on for the run, no doubt. The plan is to get her covered and run her at the same time in the coming weeks.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Getback In Paris

He's relatively new to us and this is a fact-finding mission to determine if he stays on the Flat or goes back over jumps.