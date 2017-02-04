Buveur D’Air proved far too classy on his return to hurdlingPICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Champion hope Buveur D'Air scores in style
Report: Sandown, Saturday
Betfred "Follow Us On Twitter" Contenders Hurdle (Listed race) 2m, 4yo+
CHAMPION HURDLE contender Buveur D'Air did his Cheltenham festival claims no harm with an effortless victory under a motionless Barry Geraghty.
Buveur D'Air was campaigned over fences in the early stages of the season, but this week trainer Nicky Henderson revealed a decision had been made to send him back over hurdles, with an open-looking Stan James Champion Hurdle the target.
Sent off the 1-4 favourite in a four-runner field, this was a test Buveur D'Air needed to pass easily if he was to be considered a legitimate contender for the festival prize.
He did so in style, not needing to come off the bridle to beat Rayvin Black by a length and a half.
Bookmakers were generally impressed, cutting his price for the Champion Hurdle to 4-1 (from 6s), with Betfair Sportsbook offering a standout 5-1.
Reaction from connections
Henderson said: "He's done nothing wrong over fences but I think he is very good at this [hurdling].
"He had to do what he's just done but it looked good enough to me."
Geraghty was also impressed and said: "He did it well. He was a little sticky at the first but then he was slick at his hurdles.
"The ground was hard work, it was tough, but he did it easily."
Asked whether the six-year-old is a genuine Champion Hurdle contender, Geraghty responded: "I'd like to think so."