Josephine Gordon: champion apprentice has signed with Hugo Palmer PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gordon makes the move to Palmer stable



CHAMPION apprentice Josephine Gordon will look to take her career to the next level in 2017 after it was revealed she will be riding out of the powerful Hugo Palmer yard.

Palmer, who has given Gordon 12 winners from 44 rides so far, told The Sun: "I'm going to pay Josephine to work for me. She will be riding out at Kremlin Cottage Stables every morning, in a similar way to how Pat Cosgrave does for William Haggas and Robert Havlin does for John Gosden."

He added: "She will get lots of opportunities, and lots of my owners want to use her. She's not going to be my stable jockey or what I would describe as number one, but she will be a major part of the team.

"Now she's ridden out her claim this will make things more official. She's fully aware that on big days someone like Pat Smullen could take over on a horse she has won on previously, but that might not always be the case."

'This is a big move'

In the same article Gordon, who was apprenticed to Stan Moore in Lambourn before riding out her claim in November, said: "Hugo can take me to the next stage and because I can do light weights there should be lots of chances.

"It's exciting. This is a big move as I'm now living in Newmarket and I'm giving up a lot of trainers who have been really good to me."