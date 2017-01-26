Champagne West: a 20-1 chance for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Champagne West given go ahead for Gold Cup

CHAMPAGNE WEST has been given the go ahead to contest the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup after putting in a dominant display to win the Thyestes Handicap Chase on Thursday.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead for owner Roger Brookhouse, Champagne West galloped his rivals into the ground when making all at Gowran Park, where the jumping errors that have previously held him back during his career were largely absent.

Champagne West was raised 12lb by the handicapper after his Thyestes Chase win and De Bromhead, who landed a Grade 1 double at Leopardstown on Sunday with Some Plan and Petit Mouchoir, said the decision had been made to target the biggest prize of all.

"I spoke to Roger afterwards and I think he's entitled to go [for the Gold Cup]," De Bromhead told At The Races. "He was very impressive that day [at Gowran] and why not go for it?

"The handicapper's put him up to 166 and he's not normally too wrong. Hopefully there will be a bit of ease in the ground. If there's some ease in the ground we'd love to be there."

Champagne West is a 20-1 chance for the Gold Cup behind 2-1 favourite Thistlecrack.