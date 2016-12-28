Leicester: officials will take another look at 11.30am PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)



Catterick off as Leicester inspects for third time

TODAY'S fixture at Catterick has been called off following a third morning inspection due to frost in the ground, while Leicester's card hinges on an 11.30am check.

With temperatures dipping to -4C, officials at Catterick had been hoping for a rise in temperatures but they admitted defeat an hour before the first race, which had been due off at 11.55.

Catterick course manager Fiona Needham said: "It started to freeze around midnight and temperatures dipped to -4C. The fog came down at 9am which meant that it never got above freezing.

"The ground wasn't too bad it was just a bit crusty on top and even as conditions were one senior jockey said that he was prepared to ride."

Stipendiary steward Adrian Sharpe said: "The stewards made the final inspection, and after considering all options like moving rails they came to the conclusion that in certain places the frost in the ground meant that it was unsafe to race."

Leicester looking again

Leicester has a little more time on its side and used it by also arranging a third inspection at 11.30am for its six-race card starting at 12.55.

Following the second inspection, Leicester clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We'll take another look at 11.30 but we're still hopeful. It's got quite cold in the dips overnight but it's only a grass frost - there's no frost in the ground as such."

There is all-weather action at Lingfield, although the course is shrouded in thick fog, and two fixtures in Ireland at Leopardstown, where the Lexus Chase will be run, and Limerick.