Leicester: officials will take another look at 11.30am PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)



Catterick joins Leicester in putting back check



TWO of today's fixtures are under threat from the cold weather after Catterick joined Leicester in calling a third inspection.

With temperatures dipping to -4C, Catterick will inspect again at 10.30am after earlier checks proved inconclusive.

Speaking after the second inspection at 9.30am, Catterick clerk of the course Fiona Needham said: "We've had a frost but are quite confident. The problem is temperatures are still below freezing and we just need them to rise."

It was a similar scene at Leicester with temperatures of -5C reported at the 8am check. Officials are hoping it is third time lucky after pushing back the inspection to 11.30am.

Leicester clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We'll take another look at 11.30 but we're still hopeful. It's got quite cold in the dips overnight but it's only a grass frost - there's no frost in the ground as such."

There is all-weather action at Lingfield and two fixtures in Ireland at Leopardstown, where the Lexus Chase will be run, and Limerick.