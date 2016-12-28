Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Leicester

Leicester: officials will take another look at 11.30am

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) 

Catterick joins Leicester in putting back check

 By Andrew Dietz 10:18AM 28 DEC 2016 

TWO of today's fixtures are under threat from the cold weather after Catterick joined Leicester in calling a third inspection.

With temperatures dipping to -4C, Catterick will inspect again at 10.30am after earlier checks proved inconclusive.

Speaking after the second inspection at 9.30am, Catterick clerk of the course Fiona Needham said: "We've had a frost but are quite confident. The problem is temperatures are still below freezing and we just need them to rise."

It was a similar scene at Leicester with temperatures of -5C reported at the 8am check. Officials are hoping it is third time lucky after pushing back the inspection to 11.30am.

Leicester clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We'll take another look at 11.30 but we're still hopeful. It's got quite cold in the dips overnight but it's only a grass frost - there's no frost in the ground as such."

There is all-weather action at Lingfield and two fixtures in Ireland at Leopardstown, where the Lexus Chase will be run, and Limerick.

 
News Archive

Search