Catterick joins Leicester in inspecting again



TWO of today's fixtures are under threat from the cold weather after Catterick joined Leicester in calling a second inspection.

With temperatures dipping to -4C, Catterick inspected at 8.30am before deciding to look again at 9.30am.

It was a similar scene at Leicester with temperatures of -5C reported at the 8am inspection and officials choosing to push the check back to 10am to try and give the meeting every chance.

Leicester clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We're not fit to race at the moment as it's -5C but temperatures are forecast to get up to 4C and we'll look again at 10am.

"It's going to be a slow process and we might have to have another look after that."

There is all-weather action at Lingfield and two fixtures in Ireland at Leopardstown, where the Lexus Chase will be run, and Limerick.