Catterick joins Leicester in calling inspection

TWO of today's fixtures are under threat from the cold weather as Catterick joined Leicester in calling an inspection.

With temperatures dipping to -4C, Catterick will check conditions at 8.30am, while officials at Leicester, where temperatures dropped to -5C overnight, will look at 8am.

There is all-weather action at Lingfield and two fixtures in Ireland at Leopardstown, where the Lexus Chase will be run, and Limerick.