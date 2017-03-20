Carlisle: meeting called off following waterlogging PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos) Carlisle: meeting called off following waterlogging

CARLISLE's scheduled meeting has been called off after heavy rain left the course waterlogged.

The track was raceable at 7.45am, despite receiving 10mm overnight - more than double the expected amount - but another band of rain on the horizon left officials with cause for concern, and the decision to cancel was taken after officials inspected the course at 10am.

Clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch said: "We were fine until about 9.30am but it's raining now and there's more to come, so it's with great sadness and reluctance I've had to call it off.

"It's steady, persistent rain, which is forecast to be with us until about 2pm, so you've got to be sensible. There was standing water and false patches of ground, and safety has to come first."

The highlight of the card was a £30,000 veterans' chase, featuring old favourites such as Pete The Feat and Harry The Viking.