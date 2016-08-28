Search our News Archive

Caravaggio

Caravaggio won the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes earlier this month

  PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos  

Caravaggio a Middle Park doubt after setback

 By Keith Melrose & Tony O'Hehir 5:05PM 28 AUG 2016 

AIDAN O'BRIEN has revealed star juvenile Caravaggio has suffered a minor setback which may prevent him from running in the Middle Park Stakes on September 24.

O'Brien said: "Caravaggio has had a slight setback. He pulled a muscle in his ribcage about ten days ago and while he is fine now, we're not sure yet whether he will go to the Middle Park."

O'Brien announced the news after Intelligence Cross won the Round Tower Stakes on Sunday and added: "Intelligence Cross might go for that race [Middle Park] instead.

"He was due to run at York but we took him out when the ground changed. Once the ground started drying out here we decided to run him and he's won nicely."

More to follow. . .

 
