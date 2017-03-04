Canberra rider dies three days after trackwork fall



Australia: A trackwork rider has died in hospital three days after a fall at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra.

Riharna Thomson, 22, fell from Chosen Prayer during a gallop on Tuesday morning and was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries.

The Canberra Racing Club announced Thomson had died as a result of her injuries in a statement on Friday morning.

"Riharna was a dedicated track rider rising early every morning to ride work and was recently promoted to the position of stable foreman," the statement read. "She was a young and enthusiastic horse lover who was well respected and loved amongst the local stable fraternity.

"Our thoughts are with Riharna's family and friends during this difficult time. Her family requests that their privacy be respected at this sad time.

"Everyone in the racing family at Thoroughbred Park is deeply affected by the passing of Riharna. Club employees and staff are receiving support and have been offered counselling services locally."

Thoroughbred Park plays host to the Canberra Racing Club's biggest meeting of the season, featuring the Black Opal Stakes, on Sunday and the club will stage a ceremony in the mounting yard to honour Thomson.