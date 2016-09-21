Sacred Act was a major plunge horse but is unlikely to line up PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Cambridgeshire gamble Sacred Act unlikely to run



SACRED ACT, the subject of sustained ante-post support for Saturday's Betfred Cambridgeshire throughout the week, is "highly unlikely" to run in the race after being found to be stiff, trainer John Gosden has revealed.

The five-year-old, officially 3lb in for the competitive handicap, had been as short as 11-2 favourite before Gosden's bombshell on Wednesday evening.

Gosden said: "Sacred Act was found to be stiff behind at evening stables following a exercise this morning and is therefore highly unlikely to be declared at the 48-hour stage [on Thursday morning] for Saturday's Betfred Cambridgeshire."

Sacred Act did not make his debut until three, winning at the first attempt, before finishing fifth of eight in the Esher Cup and not being seen again on a racecourse until the following spring.

He raced twice at four, again with both runs coming in the month of April, finishing last on his first start before finishing half a length behind a then 91-rated Lightning Spear in an all-weather handicap at Lingfield when in receipt of just 3lb.

With Lightning Spear now a Group 2 winner, and Sacred Act due to carry just a 4lb penalty for his recent Sandown win, it was easy to see why punters were keen on his claims.