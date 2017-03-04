Cabbies plan to strike on ladies' day and National Saturday PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Liverpool cabbies plan Grand National protest



TRAFFIC problems ought not be an issue for those competing in the sport's supreme stamina test but they could pose some difficulties to those trying to watch it after Liverpool's taxi drivers vowed to block roads in and out of Liverpool city centre on Randox Health Grand National day.

As well as taking strike action on the final two days of the National meeting, up to 60 cabbies are aiming to cause severe disruption on Liverpool's roads as their way of protesting against new licensing requirements.

Changes made by the council have led to drivers no longer being able to receive a temporary work badge while criminal record checks are carried out. Some in the profession claim that has caused those in the local taxi industry major financial problems.

Driver Ryan Jones from Toxteth, who is leading the protest, told the Liverpool Echo: "This is a really serious issue. Friends of mine have had to leave their homes because they can't pay the rent or bills while they are off the road waiting for these checks.

"We need to make a point and show the council how serious this is, so on Ladies' Day and the Grand National we will aim to block off as many access points to the city centre as possible."

'Bring city to its knees'

The 34-year-old added: "We think with drivers and family and friends we could have 60 cars blocking the routes, which should have a major effect.

"Now is the time for taxi drivers to take action. We are planning on bringing the city to its knees."

Aintree managing director John Baker said: "This has only just come to our attention and we have no further information at this stage. We very much trust that this issue can be resolved before the Randox Health Grand National meeting starts on April 6."