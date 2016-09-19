Moon Racer won the 2015 Champion Bumper at Cheltenham PICTURE: Getty Images

Moon Racer set for hurdles debut at Perth

EXCITING prospect Moon Racer is set to make his hurdle debut at Perth on Thursday at the age of seven, after trainer David Pipe confirmed his intention to run the 2015 Champion Bumper winner over obstacles for the first time.

Moon Racer was denied the chance to run over hurdles last season after an injury, although Pipe toyed with the idea of letting him run in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival without any hurdling experience before running out of time.

Instead the seven-year-old lined up in the Champion Bumper at the the Punchestown Festival in April finishing second on his first start for more than a year.

The son of Saffron Walden was previously unbeaten in three starts before that defeat and Pipe was again denied the chance to run Moon Racer over hurdles in May when overnight rain at Worcester turned the ground soft.

Pleasing

But on Monday Pipe reported himself pleased by his star's progress and said in his blog: "Our 2015 Champion Bumper winner Moon Racer is an intended runner in the novices' hurdle at Perth on Thursday. It will be great to have him back on course following his excellent second at Punchestown in April.

"He has done plenty of work at home, has pleased me with his schooling and looks an exciting recruit to hurdles.

"The Perth crowd could be in for a real treat as the 2016 Cheltenham Bumper winner Ballyandy also features among the entries, what a clash that would be!"

Moon Racer is 16-1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.