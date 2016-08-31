Bryan Cooper: suffered injury at Galway in July PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Bryan Cooper to return at Galway next week

BRYAN COOPER will return to the scene of the crime next week as Gigginstown's number one has revealed he will be back in action at Galway on Tuesday, almost six weeks after he took a nasty fall during the summer festival at Ballybrit.

Cooper suffered a small laceration of his liver and a partially collapsed lung when he crashed into the take-off board of the final fence in the Guinness Harp Novice Chase having been unshipped from Tiger Roll a few strides earlier.

Cooper, who had chalked up ten winners in Ireland before his injury, said: "I will be back at Galway on Tuesday and I cannot wait. I am really looking forward to it."

He added: "Galway is not a track I have had much luck at and it was just a freak incident. I was carried into the take-off board and it was quite sore. But I have been basically living in the Santry Sports Clinic for the last month and have made really good progress over the last few weeks.

"There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I cannot wait to get back into the swing of things. I was having a really good run of things before my injury at Galway and it was just one of those things you have to take on the chin. Hopefully I can get a clean run at things now."