Coney Island

Coney Island: a Grade 1 winner in December

  PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)  

Bruised foot rules Coney Island out of Cheltenham

 By Tony O'Hehir 9:30AM 3 MAR 2017 

CONEY ISLAND, 6-1 second favourite for the RSA Chase and a 10-1 shot for the JLT Novices Chase, will miss the Cheltenham Festival.

Eddie Harty, who trains the six-year-old for JP McManus, said on Friday morning: "Unfortunately Coney Island won't be running at Cheltenham. He badly bruised a foot during the week and there is no way he will have recovered in time to travel."

Coney Island won the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase over 2m4f at Fairyhouse in December and, on his most recent start, later that month ran Our Duke to half a length in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase over 3m at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

Bookmakers reacted to the news by cutting RSA favourite Might Bite to as short as 9-4, though Betfair stood firm and left Nicky Henderson's runner unchanged at 100-30.

For the JLT some bookmakers trimmed favourite Yorkhill, and he is a best-priced 7-4 chance, while Disko and Politologue are now general 6-1 chances (from 7).

Coney Island becomes the latest Cheltenham Festival contender to fall by the wayside, following Annie Power, Faugheen and most recently, Thistlecrack.

