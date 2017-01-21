Daryl Jacob and Bristol De Mai were impressive winners of the Peter Marsh PICTURE: Getty Images

Bristol De Mai romps

to Peter Marsh success

Report: Haydock, Saturday

Peter Marsh Handicap Chase (Grade 2), 3m 24y, 5yo+

BRISTOL DE MAI slaughtered a smart handicap field to win the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock from Otago Trail, his conqueror at Newcastle in November.

In an attritional race that burnt off challengers one by one, including Gold Cup dark horse Alary who weakened from the home turn.

The winner pressed on at that stage with Vintage Clouds and Otago Trail, but both paid the price, albeit not helped by jumping errors (Vintage Clouds fell three out when on the retreat) while Bristol De Mai stormed clear to win by 22 lengths.

The manner of the six-year-old's win was every bit as emphatic as the possibly inflated winning margin and it is he, rather than Alary who never impressed at any stage, who emerges as a true Gold Cup hope from the race.

Bristol De Mai was cut to 16-1 for the Gold Cup from 66s by Betfair, but Boylesports and StanJames still offered 25-1 immediately after the race.

Otago Trail held off Bishops Road for second despite a jolting error two out. Only six of the 14 starters finished the race.

