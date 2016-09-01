Jeremy Noseda: trainer of Bravo Zolo, who was a close second in the Betway Lincoln PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Noseda: Cambridgeshire the plan for Bravo Zolo



THE current dry spell may need to continue into this month for long-range fancy Bravo Zolo to contest the Betfred Cambridgeshire on September 24.

The four-year-old son of Rip Van Winkle, narrowly defeated in the Betway Lincoln at the beginning of the turf season, has been kept fresh for the race and is now 16-1 joint-favourite with the David O’Meara-trained Firmament according to most firms, following the news that White Lake won’t be contesting the 1m1f handicap.

GM Hopkins and 2013 winner Educate top the list at 9st 12lb after the weights were revealed, while Bravo Zolo has been allotted 9st 3lb.

“He’s training well and is in good order,” said trainer Jeremy Noseda. “My eye is on the Cambridgeshire but he needs good ground. It has been the plan and we are just training straight into the race without a prep run.”

Similar ground requirements apply to Firmament and another of the market leaders Celestial Path, who also has an entry in the Shadwell Joel Stakes the day before the Cambridgeshire.

Firmament's trainer David O'Meara said: "He is quite ground dependent so we’ll have to see closer to the time. He really needs fast ground. Treasury Note, Hard To Handel and Haraz are all under consideration at this stage."

