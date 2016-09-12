Richard Fahey: saddled a quadruple on last year's Ayr Gold Cup card PICTURE: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Bookies fear Fahey repeat with Growl at Ayr

RICHARD FAHEY won the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup last season with Don’t Touch and bookmakers are wary of a repeat success after making Growl 6-1 favourite (from 7) following Monday's confirmation stage.

Although the trainer's record in Saturday's sprint does not match some of his contemporaries, it is a race he has been particularly fond of since Fonthill Road gave him a breakthrough victory in 2006.

RELATED LINKS Ayr Gold Cup betting

The sponsors are taking no chances after being forced to pay out £2.5 million on the card 12 months ago when Another Touch and Right Touch also scored for Fahey and owners Nicholas Wrigley and Kevin Hart. Tatlisu also won the Ayr Silver Cup the same day for Fahey.

William Hill spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke: "Growl was an eyecatching fourth in the Stewards' Cup and Richard Fahey knows what it takes to win the race. He's attracting most of the early money."

The firm also report support for recent Ascot winner Magnus Maximus, who has shortened to 14-1 (from 33-1) over the past week.

As expected Dancing Star, who contested the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock, has been scratched, while Baccarat and Double Up were also taken out.

David Nicholls has claimed the Ayr Gold Cup six times this century and has left in two leading fancies, Orion's Bow and Kimberella.

There are two consolation races for horses that miss the cut in the form of the same day's Silver Cup and the Bronze Cup on Friday.