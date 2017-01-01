Arrogate: four-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrogate ruled out of

Pegasus World Cup prep



USA: Breeders' Cup Classic hero Arrogate will miss his prep for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Santa Anita on Sunday because conditions at the track are not suitable.

Trainer Bob Baffert had hoped to run Arrogate in the Grade 2 San Pasqual Stakes, but sloppy conditions at Santa Anita mean the four-year-old will head straight to Gulfstream Park for the world's richest race on January 28.

"He's not running because the track is too wet," Baffert told the Racing Post. "He'll train up to the race."

Owned by Juddmonte Farms, Arrogate burst onto the scene with a brilliant win in the Travers Stakes in August before powering away from California Chrome in the Breeders' Cup Classic, a performance that is likely to mean he will become world champion for 2016.