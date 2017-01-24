Arrogate: did not have to work as hard as in the Breeders' Cup Classic PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrogate strolls to Pegasus as Chrome flops



Report: USA, Saturday

Gulfsteam Park: Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (Grade 1) 1m1f, dirt, 4yo+

ARROGATE confirmed his standing as the world's best racehorse with a wide-margin win in the world's richest race after California Chrome, the horse who pushed him so close in the Breeders' Cup Classic, failed to fire and was all but pulled up.

It was billed as a battle between the best two horses in the world, two horses that fought out a sensational finish to the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita 83 days ago. Instead it was the very public passing of the baton from the retiring America's favourite horse to America's latest greatest.

There were early signs all was not right with California Chrome, who was drawn widest, as he failed to break sharply and secure the lead as he so often does. The short run to the first bend did not help and he was trapped six wide.

By the time they straightened up in the back straight California Chrome was in fourth, side by side with Arrogate - who had cruised around the inside on the rail. A tactical ding-dong look set to ensue with Arrogate boxed in by the two horses in front of him and with California Chrome on his outside, but as they entered the home turn it was clear California Chrome was struggling as he was unable to hold his position to keep Arrogate pinned in and once Mike Smith got out on the four-year-old it was all over with half the race left to run.

From there racing fans had faced an internal battle between two parts of their brain. One disappointed and sad to see California Chrome go out so tamely, for this was his final race, the other appreciative we will have a whole season of Arrogate - hopefully getting pushed a touch harder than here though with his wondrous ability that is by no means a given - to look forward to.

Smith: 'Chrome just did not fire today'

Smith, who pointed to the heavens in tribute to his father who helost just before Christmas, said: "It was another incredible performance and I was able to use the first turn to our advantage by staying on the rail and then it was a matter of getting the trip. I looked halfway down the backside and I saw Victor having a nudge on Chrome and I thought 'maybe he ain't there today'.

"He had me right where he wanted me but Chrome just did not fire today believe me, that's not his race at all. The California Chrome I know would have been on top of me so I was blessed to be able to get out and after that he was gone.

"I say this with all due respect to the other horses, he got to gear down for the last good hundred yards. He's got some turn of foot and some stride."

Baffert: 'he's such a superior, great horse'

His trainer Bob Baffert, who joked earlier this week he'd asked Juddmonte Farms Garrett O'Rourke before Arrogate ever ran if he could be renamed Baffert like the same owners named Frankel after Bobby Frankel, was equally delighted.

"I knew with the one-hole he had to break cleanly, couldn't be shuffled back with a lot of horses in front of him. Once he got out of the gate and Mike got him running, he knew where he was but when I saw Noble Bird in the lead, I said to my wife, 'That Noble Bird can be tough on an easy lead like that'.

"I was watching for California Chrome and he was in a good spot outside of us and I thought 'who's gonna give in first?' All these things go through your mind but if he could've been talking to me, telling me 'don't worry Bob, everything's cool', then I would have been a lot cooler.

"But when he made that move at the three-eights pole I knew right there, boy this horse is throwing into the gears and we'd seen what he's doing. He's getting better - he's such a superior, great horse."

Sherman: 'Chrome was listless'

California Chrome's trainer Art Sherman was at a loss to explain his six-year-old's disappointing run.

"He didn't break as sharp as he usually does and then he got hung wide. Down the backside he settled in and had no excuse but he didn't have that oomph today that he usually kicks in a the three-eighths pole, he just looked listless. I don't know why. This is the first bad race he's ever run for me.

"We had a great run, I congratulate Bob Baffert, that horse is really a super nice horse. He's going to the breeding shed. I just hope his babies come back to me. It's been one hell of a journey for me."

Shaman Ghost second

When all of the commotion surrounding California Chrome blowing out to finish ninth had settled it was discovered it was in fact Shaman Ghost who had filled second spot four and three-quarter lengths behind the dominant winner, with Neolithic a further two and three-quarter lengths away in third.