Blue Point: was an impressive winner of the Gimcrack on his last start PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Blue Point 6-4 favourite as Caravaggio misses out

BLUE POINT is 6-4 favourite with William Hill for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes after fellow star juvenile Caravaggio was taken out of Saturday’s race at Monday's confirmation stage.

Last month trainer Aidan O’Brien revealed Caravaggio’s season could be over after the Coventry and Phoenix Stakes winner pulled a muscle and the big clash is now definitely off the agenda.

In contrast, Charlie Appleby has declared all systems go for Blue Point, who won the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Gimcrack Stakes at York last month.

Intelligence Cross could fill the void for the O’Brien team, while Peace Envoy features among four other options for Ballydoyle.

Mehmas, who outbattled Blue Point to win the Qatar Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, is rated the chief danger to the Godolphin colt at 9-2 with Hills.

Having missed the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes on Saturday, Mokarris remains a possible for Simon Crisford, while the William Haggas-trained Mubtasim, winner of a big sales race at the St Leger meeting, is another exciting proposition.

More to follow . . .