Darren Weir landed the first Group 1 of the Australian season PICTURE: Getty Images

Weir declares Bart his best after Memsie victory

Report: Australia, Saturday

Caulfield: Memsie Stakes (Group 1) 7f, turf, 3yo+

BLACK HEART BART (Darren Weir/Brad Rawiller) drew high praise from his trainer after landing the first Group 1 of the 2016-17 Australian racing season, while Melbourne Cup-winning stablemate Prince Of Penzance beat only one rival home.

Weir said the former Western Australia-trained star is the "best horse" in his Victoria stable after he scored by a length and a quarter from Rising Romance.

The winner's stablemate Mahuta rounded out the places, a further two and a quarter lengths away in third.

"He's the best horse I've got," Weir said. "Lucky Hussler's a good horse but this horse is bombproof, sound but while not much to look at he loves the stable routine."

On future Spring Carnival targets for Black Heart Bart, Weir added: "The owners are very keen to go to the Cox Plate but they've said if you want to deviate along the way then we're happy with that, but if you can, aim towards the Cox Plate.

"Really who wants to take Winx on, but we'll see how far we get."

Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance finished 11th of the 12 runners over an inadequate trip as he warms up for a defence of his 2m title later this year.

Rider Harry Coffey said: "I thought he went really well. It was a really strong 1,400 (metres) and he struggled to keep up and he probably needs another lap. I was pleased how he came through it."

Also on Saturday

Rosehill: MTA Run To The Rose (Group 2) 6f, turf, 3yo

FRESH from making a big impact during a stint in Britain, James McDonald continued his good form with a win aboard the Godolphin-owned Astern (John O'Shea/James McDonald).

The colt got the better of a battle with 6-4 favourite Star Turn to win by a head, the pair pulling three and a half lengths clear of the third placed Impending, another of Godolphin's four runners in the race.

Astern is now favourite for the Group 1 Golden Rose Stakes, to be run in two week's time over a furlong further.

"He's a very good horse and 1400 metres should no issue for him," McDonald said."I hope so anyway.

"He's a different animal compared to his two-year-old season and that's the only reason I went that way. I thought he was the real deal as a two-year-old. I think he is even more of the real deal now."