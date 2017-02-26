Barry Geraghty: has fractured six ribs and punctured a lung PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Barry Geraghty ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

BARRY GERAGHTY will not ride at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival.

JP McManus's retained rider was hospitalised when falling from Charli Parcs in the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday and with just 16 days until jump racing's biggest four days, his injuries have cost him a place at next month's meeting.

The 37-year-old, who has fractured six ribs and punctured a lung, will not add to his 34 festival winners this year.

"I've a collapsed lung and six broken ribs on my right side," said Geraghty. "I'm obviously devastated to miss the Festival - there were so many good horses to look forward to as JP's team all look in particularly good shape this year."

Speaking to At The Races, he added: "Last night was pretty rough. I've broken ribs individually before but never had six go all at the same time. I'll be in hospital for a few more days but once the lung improves my recovery should be straightforward and I expect to be back for Aintree."

Geraghty was due to ride either Buveur D'Air or Yanworth in the Stan James Champion Hurdle and warm favourite Unowhatimeanharry or Jezki in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle. He also had the ride on Triumph Hurdle favourite Defi Du Seuil.

In his absence McManus's second jockey Mark Walsh, who is yet to ride a winner at the festival, looks set for a vastly increased role. Paddy Power make Walsh 12-1 to be top jockey at the festival, while he is 20-1 with Betway who now have Aidan Coleman as their 10-1 second favourite.

Only Geraghty (30) has ridden more winners for McManus in Britain this season than Coleman, whose 20 puts him comfortably clear of Richard Johnson who is in third with six. In Ireland Walsh has ridden 48 winners for McManus compared to Geraghty's 24, the only two with more than four winners in the green and gold.

