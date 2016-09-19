Barry Geraghty: rider has pencilled in Gowran on October 1 as return date PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Geraghty looking to be back for start of October

BARRY GERAGHTY is hoping to be back in action the weekend after next following his recovery from a broken arm sustained in July.

The top jockey, who suffered a double fracture to his right humerus in a crashing fall at the final fence in the Betfred Summer Plate at Market Rasen, has been receiving physio and riding out as he builds up to his comeback.

“I’ve been riding out on and off for the last ten days or so and it’s coming along well,” he said on At The Races. “I’ve got a plate and screws inserted but I’ve had a lot of physio and I’m aiming to be back the weekend after next.”

Geraghty, who has missed the big festivals at Galway and Listowel, has pencilled in Gowran’s meeting on Saturday week as his return date.

“There’s a nice card at Gowran on October 1 and Tipperary on the 2nd if it’s right, but if not I might need to take another week or two. That’s my target anyway.”

Geraghty added he is looking forward to renewing his partnerships with a number of horses for his boss JP McManus, including More Of That, Sutton Place, Coney Island and Minella Rocco.