Bangor: officials concerned about freezing temperatures overnight PICTURE: David Dew

Bangor to inspect on Friday due to frost fears

BANGOR'S meeting on Friday is subject to an 8am inspection on raceday morning due to the threat of freezing temperatures.

Speaking on Thursday morning, clerk of the course Andrew Morris said: "Temperatures are above freezing and we're frost-free at the moment but the forecast is a little uncertain overnight and we could be in for 0/-1C.

"It's forecast to be a cold day tomorrow with temperatures of 3C, so we thought it was prudent to check."

Take-offs, landings and other vulnerable areas have been covered and the ground is described as soft, heavy in places.