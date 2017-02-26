St Moritz: where George Baker took a heavy fall on Sunday PICTURE: swiss-image.ch/Andy Mettler

Baker flown to hospital after St Moritz fall

GEORGE Baker is reported to be in a stable condition in intensive care in a Swiss hospital after a fall on the famous St Moritz snow track on Sunday.

Baker was knocked unconscious in the final furlong of the first race on Sunday and after coming round was put in an induced coma as he was flown to a trauma hospital in Chur around 100 kilometres from the track.

Latest reports are that Baker has had a CT scan which showed no underlying problem.

Baker was riding Boomerang Bob for trainer Jamie Osborne when involved in a two-horse fall.

Derek Thompson, who witnessed the fall, reported: "I am with the course's officials and we have just been told George is stable in intensive care."

St Moritz press officer Claudia Grasern-Woehrle said: "We had a bad accident in the first race. The jockey George Baker was brought down. Unfortunately his horse died and the jockey has been airlifted to hospital.

"We checked the track following the incident and we have found a hole in it, which means we have had to cancel the rest of the meeting as safety comes first."

'My horse stumbled quite badly after the line'

Christophe Soumillon was also in action at the meeting, and said of the state of the track: "There was a patch of snow about 50 metres before the winning post and I felt the horse beside me take a bad step and he fell. I was lucky not to be involved but George Baker's horse was brought down behind me and unfortunately the jockey didn't get up.

"It was the first race and there were only nine runners. Turning into the straight the snow was only up to the horses' shoes. You could see by the prints afterwards that there was water between the ice and the snow. It could be because of the temperature which is in positive figures, though I don't have much to compare it with as I have not ridden here before."

Speaking to Equidia he added: "My horse stumbled quite badly after the line and I told the meeting directors that, in my opinion, it would be impossible to stage a

16-runner race safely in those conditions, given that three horses fell in the first. They understood and in any case the jockeys were unanimous that we couldn't race on."

There were problems with the track last year when the first meeting was cancelled and the remainder were run on a straight course of 800 metres because of safety issues in the back straight.