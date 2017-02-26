St Moritz: where George Baker took a heavy fall on Sunday PICTURE: swiss-image.ch/Andy Mettler

Baker flown to hospital after St Moritz fall

GEORGE BAKER has been flown to hospital in Switzerland after a fall on the famous St Moritz snow track on Sunday.

Baker was riding Boomerang Bob for trainer Jamie Osborne when they fell and Baker was knocked unconscious.

He was reported to have regained consciousness while being attended but his mount Boomerang Bob was killed in the fall.

Claudia Grasern-Woehrle, press officer for St Moritz racecourse, said: "We have checked the track following the incident and we have found a hole in it, which means we have had to cancel the rest of the meeting as safety comes first."

Baker, who had ridden at Lingfield on Saturday befoere flying out to Switzerland, has been flown by helicopter to a hospital in Chur.