Bryan Cooper: last ride aboard Tiger Roll did not end well PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Cooper back in action and on Tiger Roll again

NOT only does Bryan Cooper return to the scene of the crime today, he is riding the horse who committed the crime.

Tiger Roll left Cooper with a laceration of his liver and a partially collapsed lung after he sent him crashing into the take-off board of the final fence following a mistake at the second-last in a novice chase at Galway in July, and the pair are back over the same course and distance in search of better luck in the feature Grade 3 Ballybrit Novice Chase.

RELATED LINKS Galway 6.25 card

"I suppose it is a bit ironic all right," said the jockey. "To be riding the horse who injured you on your first ride back from the injury is probably something that's never happened before, but I'm not one bit worried about it.

"Up until that mistake Tiger Roll has been deadly over his fences - and he has since run well at Killarney - and it was just a freak accident.

"I suppose when I saw the entries the other day I knew it might happen as I knew I'd be unable to do the weight on the filly [Tocororo]."

Lots to look forward to

He added: "You can't be thinking about things like falls and injuries when you go out to ride a horse. The blinkers are on this time and I think Tiger Roll has a big chance. Fingers crossed he can give me a winner on my return."

Cooper has a lot to look forward to this season and Gigginstown's number one singled out a few names he is particularly excited about.

"We have a massive team for the winter and the novice hurdles and novice chasers look particularly strong," he said. "I'm really looking forward to Identity Thief and Petit Mouchoir going chasing, and then you have Death Duty going down the novice hurdle route.

"There are loads more, too many to mention, but those three are definitely exciting."