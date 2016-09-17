Roudee lands Silver Cup for Dascombe

Report: Ayr, Saturday

William Hill Silver Cup 3yo+, 6f

ROUDEE landed the Silver Cup from stall eight, with second Get Knotted (nine) and third Nuno Tristan (12) suggesting middle-to-low draws are favoured before the day's major event, the Ayr Gold Cup.

Almost all of the field - including the Tom Dascombe-trained winner - tacked over to the far side, leaving a group of just four to make their way home down the stands' side.

In the previous day's Bronze Cup, run over the same trip as the Silver and Gold Cup, the first three home came from stalls five, seven and eight.

Roudee was running at Ayr's Western meeting for the second year running but landed a dramatically different result, having placed 18th in the Bronze Cup 12 months earlier.