Clem Fandango (white blaze) bursts clear to win easily PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Rosebery rivals dance

to Clem Fandango's tune

Report: Ayr, Friday

Shadwell Stud/EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes (Listed), 5f, 2yo

AN ease in grade and underfoot conditions suited Clem Fandango, who gained a first Listed success in authoritative style.

RELATED LINKS Rosebery Stakes

The daughter of Elzaam, who previously finished sixth in the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York, travelled well throughout the 5f contest and ranged upsides eventual third Smokey Lane with a furlong to run.

From there on in, the result was never really in doubt with Phillip Makin easing Clem Fandango to a three-and-three-quarter-length success over 40-1 shot Angel Meadow.

It may not have been a vintage renewal of this Listed event, which was won by 32Red Sprint Cup heroine Quiet Reflection last year, but it was nevertheless a deserved win for the admirably consistent Middleham Park Racing-owned filly.

Winning trainer Keith Dalgleish said: "She's a big favourite in the yard and a little star. Phil [Makin] said she really enjoyed the ground and it was a joy to watch.

"She's very straightforward and a pleasure to have around. It was a good opportunity to gain her a Listed win, she had the form to do so and she has done just that.

"I definitely think she'll train on next year and I look forward to it - we'll probably give her a deserved rest now."

Also on Friday

Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes (Listed), 7f, 3yo+

THE overnight deluge at Newbury and resulting testing ground was relished by Martyn Meade's Aclaim, who was another to win for the first time at Listed level.

The three-year-old colt hit the front with just over a furlong to run and kept finding for Jamie Spencer's urgings in the closing stages, repelling Fannaan, who ran a fine race following 517 days off the track, by a length and a quarter.

Owned by Canning Downs & Partner, Aclaim appears a progressive type, backing up a recent handicap success at Ascot with this career-best performance.