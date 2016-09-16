Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

CLAM FANDANGO Ridden by Phillip Makin

Clem Fandango (white blaze) bursts clear to win easily

  PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)  

Rosebery rivals dance
to Clem Fandango's tune

 By Jack Haynes 3:51PM 16 SEP 2016 

Report: Ayr, Friday
Shadwell Stud/EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes (Listed), 5f, 2yo

AN ease in grade and underfoot conditions suited Clem Fandango, who gained a first Listed success in authoritative style.

RELATED LINKS

The daughter of Elzaam, who previously finished sixth in the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York, travelled well throughout the 5f contest and ranged upsides eventual third Smokey Lane with a furlong to run.

From there on in, the result was never really in doubt with Phillip Makin easing Clem Fandango to a three-and-three-quarter-length success over 40-1 shot Angel Meadow.

It may not have been a vintage renewal of this Listed event, which was won by 32Red Sprint Cup heroine Quiet Reflection last year, but it was nevertheless a deserved win for the admirably consistent Middleham Park Racing-owned filly.

Winning trainer Keith Dalgleish said: "She's a big favourite in the yard and a little star. Phil [Makin] said she really enjoyed the ground and it was a joy to watch.

"She's very straightforward and a pleasure to have around. It was a good opportunity to gain her a Listed win, she had the form to do so and she has done just that.

"I definitely think she'll train on next year and I look forward to it - we'll probably give her a deserved rest now."

Also on Friday
Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes (Listed), 7f, 3yo+

THE overnight deluge at Newbury and resulting testing ground was relished by Martyn Meade's Aclaim, who was another to win for the first time at Listed level.

The three-year-old colt hit the front with just over a furlong to run and kept finding for Jamie Spencer's urgings in the closing stages, repelling Fannaan, who ran a fine race following 517 days off the track, by a length and a quarter.

Owned by Canning Downs & Partner, Aclaim appears a progressive type, backing up a recent handicap success at Ascot with this career-best performance.

Tags: Clem Fandango 
 
News Archive

Search