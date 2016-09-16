Classic Seniority (cheekpieces) kept on well to win the Bronze Cup PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Seniority bags Bronze Cup from low draw



Report: Ayr, Friday

William Hill Bronze Cup Handicap, 6f, 3yo+

THEY may have raced in one group down the centre of the course but low-drawn horses dominated the finish to the Bronze Cup as Classic Seniority fended off the challenge of the fast-finishing Fendale to win by half a length.

Classic Seniority, who is trained by Marjorie Fife, broke from stall five and raced towards the flank on the far side under jockey Daniel Tudhope.

Having won over 7½f at Chester last week, Tudhope had no qualms sending Classic Seniority for home at the two-furlong pole and the four-year-old, wearing cheekpieces for the first time, kept on gallantly to repel the challenge of Fendale, who finished to good effect but never quite looked like reeling in the winner.

Classic Seniority, Fendale and third-placed Khelman all broke from single-figure stalls, while Duke Cosimo, who finished fourth, also launched his challenge down the far side, despite breaking from stall 17.

Consequently, it was no surprise to see Ayr Gold Cup favourite Growl, who will break from stall six, harden slightly at the head of the market for Saturday's big handicap. Richard Fahey's leading hope was cut from 11-2 to 5-1 by Paddy Power.

Emotional win



Classic Seniority's owner Stephen Woodall said: "We came here with no expectations at all - we thought it would be too soft and far too sharp for him so it's a lovely surprise.

"This horse was owned by my brother who sadly died two months ago - this was his dream so it's brilliant to see him win - this is all for him.

"Marjorie (Fife) has done a brilliant job with him so all the credit must go to her."