Altior has been nothing short of stunning over fences this season PICTURE: Getty Images

Awesome Altior all set for Arkle appointment



ALTIOR kicked off the 2016 Cheltenham Festival with a breathtaking performance in the Supreme Novices' and everything he has done since has led to the expectation this year's display of dominance will be even more emphatic.

Nicky Henderson's star comes into the Racing Post Arkle with a higher rating than the wondrous Sprinter Sacre brought in 2012 - thanks to a 13-length thumping he handed out to clear Champion Chase second favourite Fox Norton in last month's Game Spirit at Newbury while in receipt of just 5lb.

That was the same race in which his illustrious stablemate had his final preparation for this contest and it is not the only comparison that can be made between the two, with Henderson on record as stating this could be the horse to fill the void in the yard left by Sprinter Sacre's retirement.

The fact that plenty of judges, Sam Twiston-Davies and Noel Fehily among them, were prepared to side with the seven-year-old had he taken on Douvan in the Champion Chase is a reflection of just how far clear he is of his rivals and barring a fall the rest look to be fighting for second place.

"Everything has gone right in his preparation and now he's got to go and do it again on the track," said Henderson. "He's had a similar preparation to Sprinter, albeit in different races until we ended up in the Game Spirit and he was impressive there - just as Sprinter was.

"He's been very good and I don't know what more to say. Cheltenham is a big test of jumping, but he had a good test around Sandown in the Henry VIII.

"We don't have to make the running, but he's a forward going sort of horse and won't mind it if he has to, although I wouldn't be surprised if Charbel gave him a lead, as he did at Sandown. It's not imperative either way."

'I will be vile if he loses'

Altior will be partnered once again by Nico De Boinville and the jockey admitted he will be best left well alone should the seven-year-old suffer a shock defeat.

"I will have to go and lie down in a very dark room if Altior is beaten in the Arkle," said De Boinville in his 32Red blog. "I will be vile.

"Clearly, I am not expecting that to happen as everyone has seen what he can do over fences to date."