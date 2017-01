Pulmonary haemorrhage reason for Clouds death

AN AUTOPSY carried out on Grand National winner Many Clouds has found the ten-year-old suffered a severe pulmonary haemorrhage which caused his death after his brave victory at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The 2015 Aintree hero defeated Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack in a thrilling finish to the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase, but died after crossing the line.

More to follow...