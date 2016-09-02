Search our News Archive

Winx

Winx: being prepared for the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley

  PICTURE: Getty Images  

Chelmsford task looks
easy for superstar Winx

 By Graham Dench 10:32AM 2 SEP 2016 

Preview: Australia, Saturday 6.50am BST

Randwick: Tattersalls Club Chelmsford Stakes (Group 2) 1m, 3yo+

AUSTRALIAN superstar Winx (Chris Waller/Hugh Bowman) will face seven rivals when she bids for an 11th straight win at Randwick on Saturday.

The winner of 14 of her 20 starts, including six at Group 1 level, Chris Waller's mare is long odds-on for the Group 2 contest over a mile.

Only the three-year-old Prized Icon, who will be bidding to become the first of his age to win the race in 30 years, and Hartnell, who won the 2014 Queen's Vase when trained by Mark Johnston but was no match for Winx in the Group 2 Warwick Stakes at Randwick last month, are trading at shorter than 40-1.

Winx is being prepared for a repeat bid for next month's Group 1 Cox Plate at Moonee Valley, which she won impressively by four and three-quarter lengths last year.

At 127 the five-year-old is rated easily the best of her sex in the world according to the recently updated Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings, behind only A Shin Hikari (129) and California Chrome (128).

 
