Highland Reel: has joint-topweight for BMW Caulfield Cup PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Top weight deters Order Of St George camp



Australia: Highland Reel and Order Of St George top the weights for one of the Melbourne Spring Carnival highlights, the BMW Caulfield Cup, but the latter is highly unlikely to make the journey.

Weights for the Group 1 handicap on October 15 were released on Wednesday, with the King George VI winner Highland Reel and last season's Irish St Leger victor Order Of St George assigned 58kg (9st 2lb).

But Lloyd Williams, one of the owners of Order Of St George is disappointed with the four-year-old's weight, and said: "I don't think (Ascot) Gold Cup and Irish St Leger form is worth 58 kilograms.

"History says to me - and I have been around the Melbourne Cup for 50 years - that most horses struggle with that weight. Some can run a place but very rarely do they win.

"The only horse in the last 30 years to win with a weight like that (58kg) was Makybe Diva and she was capable of winning three in a row and was a champion."

Last year's runner-up Trip To Paris has 55kg (8st 9lb), the same weight as 12 months ago, while the Melbourne Cup hero of 2015, Prince Of Penzance, has 56.5kg (8st 13lb).