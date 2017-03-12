Royal Ascot: Spieth and Jameka may make the journey this summer PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Spieth still on Ascot hitlist despite reverse

Report: Australia, Saturday



Flemington: Lexus Newmarket Handicap (Group 1) 6f | turf | 2yo+

EMERGING sprinter Spieth remains on Royal Ascot's wishlist for the summer despite finishing ninth behind Redkirk Warrior (Hayes partnership and Tom Dabernig/Regan Bayliss) in the Newmarket Handicap.

Second in Group 1 sprints on his last two appearances, Spieth was short of room against the rail, but his effort flattened out as the unheralded Redkirk Warrior, who started favourite for the 2015 Hong Kong Derby and raced as Redkirk when trained by William Haggas, powered home to give his rider the biggest win of his career.

"I'm so pleased to have been involved with Regan's first Group 1 win as I expect there will be many, many more," said David Hayes, who will point his winner at the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick on April 1.

Spieth, meanwhile, remains on Ascot's radar and the track's director of racing and communications Nick Smith said: "He was basically in a hopeless position trapped on the rails, write that off. I still have to talk to his trainer Bryce Heys, but I imagine they won't be too concerned. The second [Voodoo Lad] and third [Star Turn] are King's Stand possibles - I'll follow that up."

Also on Saturday



Flemington: TAB Australian Cup (Group 1) 1m2f | turf | 3yo+

Smith also had his eye on the Australian Cup as Jameka, who finished second to Humidor (Darren Weir/Damian Lane), is pencilled in for a trip to Berkshire this year.

Half a length separated the front two on the line and they are due to meet again at Rosehill in The BMW on March 25, after which Jameka's connections will decide whether they head to Britain later in the year.

"Jameka, a great run, wide and too much daylight early but back at her trip is running right into form," added Smith, although the daughter of Myboycharlie's jockey Hugh Bowman was not as pleased with the outcome of the race as he was hit with a 12-meeting careless riding ban.

Rosehill: Coolmore Classic (Group 1) 7½ | turf | 3yo+ fillies and mares

Tim Martin captured his first top-level triumph since 2008 when Heavens Above (Tye Angland) battled to beat 18 rivals in the Coolmore Classic.

"She is little but she has got a big heart - that was a gutsy win as she had to make up a lot of ground," said Angland, who won the race on Alverta in 2010.